Jerry Lawler Slams ‘House Of Horrors’ Match At WWE Payback

– WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler on the latest episode of his podcast, discussed the “House of Horrors” match between Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton at last Sunday’s WWE Payback, check out the highlights below:

“I was so looking forward to the ‘House of Horrors’ match because I’m such a big horror movie fan,” Lawler admitted. “I’m such a fan of these kind of things. I was really, really excited about this.”



“The WWE, they have the opportunity and they have the people to put together some really great special effects,” Lawler said. “I guess my problem was I got my expectations up too high. I guess I expected more scary stuff. I’m not scared of baby dolls.”