Jerry Lawler Recalls The Tragic Owen Hart Accident, Rushing To His Side, More

On a recent episode of The King podcast with WWE Hall of Famer, Jerry "The King" Lawler, and co-host Glenn Moore, reflecting on Owen Hart's tragic death:

On the incident being 18 years ago (6:09 mark):

“It just seems hard to believe it’s been 18 years since that night. Because that night is still so vivid in my mind. For some reason I was looking around as the promo was playing. I glanced up and was looking around. And as the promo was going, I just saw something. I couldn’t say that I saw it; saw Owen actually fall. I just saw a blur.”

On rushing to Hart’s side (11:30 mark):

“Once your heart is no longer beating anymore, I could just see his face turn gray, from the tip of his nose all the way down his face as the blood was settling in his body. I knew, I realized that moment right then, that Owen was gone.”

