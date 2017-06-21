Jerry Lawler Shares His Disappointment For The Women’s MITB Finish

– On this week’s Dinner With The King, co-hosts Jerry “The King” Lawler and Glenn More talk about a wide-range of topics, including the Mid-South Coliseum, the Great Balls of Fire PPV name, and the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match. They sent us the following highlight:

The women’s Money in the Bank ladder match (32:20 mark of show):

“That’s one thing that disturbed me, and hopefully they will fix that in some kind of way. That’s what WWE has been about. We don’t even call them Divas anymore; it’s the women’s division because it’s about empowering women. So much of the emphasis that the WWE has put on the women’s division has done that. That’s why I was disappointed to see, in the first ever, historic Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, that they had to have a man climb the ladder and retrieve the Money in the Bank briefcase. I’m one of them [people who are upset about the finish].”