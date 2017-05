Jim Cornette was pleased with last week’s match at NXT Takeover: Chicago between Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne. He felt both did a great job of selling the match.

“They had a great match, a good solid match. They are wonderful proponents of mat wrestling and a lot of the World Of Sport influenced style.”

He added, “they sold everything they did and you saw the toll that it was taking on their body and you saw the pain and the reaction.”