Jim Cornette To Induct The Rock ‘N Roll Express Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

– WWE revealed today that The Rock ‘N Roll Express will be inducted into the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame by Jim Cornette.

“By any standard, Ricky and Robert belong in the Hall of Fame,” Cornette told WWE.com. “And that’s whether its longevity as a team, the attendance records they set, or the great matches that they had, which fans can still see on WWE Network.”

Cornette feuded with The Rock ‘N Roll Express throughout the 1980s but also briefly managing The Rock ‘N Roll Express in 1998 when he led an NWA invasion in the WWF.

“Between the ’80s with The Midnight Express and the ’90s with The Heavenly Bodies, and then in the 2000s on the reunions with The Midnights, I think only Bobo Brazil and The Sheik had a longer-running rivalry,” Cornette said. “And I still haven’t put an end to Rock ‘n’ Roll! I haven’t been able to do it, so I guess I have to roll over and induct them.”