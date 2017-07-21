Jim Cornette, The Evolution of Modern Day Pro Wrestling and The State of Independent Wrestling.

The Evolution of Modern Day Pro Wrestling and The State of Independent Wrestling.

Who doesn’t love Pro Wrestling and the man in the picture above

Recently there’s been a lot of talk about the man pictured above, His name is Kenny Omega. Kenny Omega is currently the leader of The Bullet Club and has put on a fantastic series of matches with Kazuchika Okada, recently winning the IWGP United States Championship in a good series of matches with the likes of Jay Lethal, Michael Elgin also Tomohiro Ishii over the span of 2 days. Omega is finally getting the respect he deserves after months of good- great matches even the first ever 6 star match from Dave Meltzer , But theres one guy who refuses to believe that Kenny Omega is a respected Pro Wrestler. His Name is Jim Cornette.

One of the best heel managers in the 1970’s and 1980’s was Jim Cornette ask anybody in the pro wrestling business at the time or that watched him on the WWE Network, His work was incredible using a tennis rack as an weapon to attack his clients opponents , pure genius if you ask me. A few months ago Jim Cornette came across a Video of Kenny Omega wrestling a 9 year old child , seems innocent enough right? Apparently not , according to Jim Cornette he absolutely despises Kenny omega and feels he’s ruined the business. In Jim’s time it was all about keeping kayfabe alive as well as you can or get fined or fired. In today’s world it’s so much harder to do such a thing, there’s cameras on you 24\7 if you’re a professional wrestler unlike in the 80’s or 90’s all you had to do was avoid being seen with a heel or vice visa at airports bars and hotels. There’s so much social media and online news outlets it’s kinda of hard to be in character all day every day.That brings me to my next topic of the evolution of wrestling

Wrestling has evolved into something more of an art then an sport at this point. There is so many different types of styles of wrestling now that if you don’t like the slow, grappling style there’s always a different style for you. Wrestling isn’t just Headlocks and body slams for 30 minutes or promo driven, In my opinion you can be successful with limited mic skills as long as you can tell your story through your facial expressions and body language. You could argue the whole dive situation of high flyers taking unnecessary risks to try getting over with the crowd but that’s a topic for another day.

Best matches I’ve watched this week.

Every friday i’m going to post the best wrestling matches I’ve seen during the week to maybe get some more names out there on independent wrestling promotions.

Juice Robinson vs Zack Sabre Jr ( NJPW G1 Climax day 1)

Kota Ibushi vs Tetsuya Naito (NJPW G1 Climax day 1)

Drew Gulak vs Mustafa Ali- 2/3 falls match( 205 Live)

Drew Mcintyre vs Killian Dain #1 contenders match (NXT)

If there’s any independent promotions you would like me to watch and cover just let me know below! Until then….

