Jim Ross To Call WWE UK Championship Match At NXT Takeover

– WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross announced that will be calling the WWE UK Championship match at NXT Takeover this Saturday in Chicago at the Allstate Arena alongside Nigel McGuinness.

Ross and McGuinness are set to film on cameras and handle voiceovers for the WWE UK Championship Network special that will air on Friday.