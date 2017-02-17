Jim Ross Claims Bray Wyatt Could Be Top Babyface Superstar

WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross recently updated his official blog at JRsBarBQ.com. In the latest installment, “Good Ole’ JR” writes about new WWE Champion Bray Wyatt and his future potential as a babyface character in WWE.

“Wyatt is a significant, character baby face in the making IMO and the fans at the live events in the arenas seem to agree. The entertaining and memorable Fire Fly entrance is pure ‘face and let’s not forget that Wyatt’s grandfather, Blackjack Mulligan was one of the great character ‘faces of all time as was Bray’s mentor Dusty Rhodes.”

As JR explained, over the years Wyatt has sharpened his skills in every facet of the game, so much so that Ross feels he could have been a top star in any era.

“Bray has worked hard on his in ring game, promos and his physique and conditioning which is admirable. He hasn’t been afraid to try new material and he doesn’t have the same match every outing on TV as many of his peers often times do. Bray Wyatt is a timeless talent who would be a star in any era that I have been a part of the past 40 years.”