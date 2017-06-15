Jim Ross: “Cody Will Make A Triumphant Return To WWE!”

– Jim Ross recently spoke to Busted Open about the upcoming match between Kazuchika Okada and Cody Rhodes at NJPW’s G1 Special, check out the highlight below:

“I think it’s a good booking. Cody needs this match. He needs to show everybody exactly where he is since leaving the WWE, because I believe, that eventually, Cody will make a triumphant return to WWE, [as] a much better performer and business man than he was when he left. And he will make a major impact. But right now it’s a great place to see where he is in that evolution. Whether I’m right or I’m wrong, this is a big match for him, and of course, Okada got that pressure that he seemingly now has to have a five star like match everyone outing and that’s damn hard to do.”