Jim Ross Commentary Update, Tyler Bate on NXT Takeover PPV

– Jim Ross confirmed on Busted Open Radio that he will do commentary for the upcoming WWE Women’s tournament.

– In an interview with Bleacher Report, Tyler Bate discussed what people can expect from tomorrow night’s NXT Takeover event in Chicago when he faces Pete Dunne.

“When I first faced Pete at the UK tournament, we barely scratched the surface of what we can do and show the WWE Universe. Both of us have plenty more tricks in the bag that we can pull out, it’s just going to be balls to the wall.”