Jim Ross On Daniel Bryan Wrestling Again, Lita Calling Mae Young Classic

On Daniel Bryan wrestling again:

“Seems as if Daniel Bryan is having some fun trolling social media as he teases a return to the ring which I seriously doubt will or should ever happen. If his existing medical condition put DB in a higher risk category, then he needs to be the responsible husband and father and refrain from lacing up his boots again. Don’t get me wrong, if DB could safely resume his career I’d be all for it as he is one of the great talents in recent memory.”

On Lita helping call the Mae Young Tournament with him:

“Saw on Twitter @MaeYoungClassic that yours truly would officially broadcasting with @AmyDumas the upcoming, global women’s tournament for @WWE that will air on the @WWENetwork. I’m honored to be assigned this event with WWE HOFER Amy Dumas aka Lita and to help advance the development of women’s wrestling in the business.

“If you expect Amy and I to do all we can to kick some serious ass on these broadcasts, then you would be correct!”