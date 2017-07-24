Jim Ross Gives His Thoughts On WWE Battleground

– WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross recently updated his blog section at JrsBarBBQ.com with his thought’s on last night’s WWE Battleground Pay-Per-View:

* Any time two major, main event level matches have little to no ‘near falls’ included due to the structure of their match i.e. the Punjabi Prison bout and the Flag Match, it’s a risky premise. I’m still not sure that I could pass a quiz on the rules of the Punjabi Prison match which had challenging sight lines for TV through all the bamboo, etc. Those basic challenges can make it hard for the live audience to emotionally invest.

* Enjoyed the AJ-Owens bout but was expecting a bit more from two of my favorite athletes currently in the business. The match was far from ‘bad’ but it was lacking a bit of ‘magic,’ for the lack of a better term or description. Nonetheless if I was starting a ‘territory’ I’d love to have them both on any roster that I would comprise.

* Surprised that Nattie won the women’s bout but not displeased. Many fans are complaining that Charlotte did not win but that was not a concern for me as its simply a matter of getting more talents, in this case Nattie, better ready for higher profile bookings.

* Charlotte is ‘ready’ whether she won Sunday night or not but Charlotte needs more, viable opponents going forward and Nattie, for one, can certainly fill that void.