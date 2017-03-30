Jim Ross On Goldberg Vs. Brock Lesnar Closing WrestleMania 33

– WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross recently spoke with WrestlingInc to promote help promote his one-man shows called “An Evening With Jim Ross,” for WrestleMania 33 weekend, check out the highlight below:

On Sunday’s Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar main event:

“I think that Lesnar and Goldberg with the Universal title on the line is potentially an outstanding show closer,” Ross said. “Right now, based on how the card is shaping up, it seems to me that that would be the match. When you’ve got a four-hour pay-per-view, you don’t have to worry about match time for the main event.”

“There’s a lot of main events, first of all. It’s an ensemble cast. It’s not the one match [Hulk] Hogan / Warrior thing or Rock / [Steve] Austin. It’s not that anymore. It may never be that again. But you’ve got an ensemble cast with a lot of ‘main events’. That’s a good show.”

“It might even make sense logically because if you’re at the end of a four-hour night, you might be emotionally invested because you know the match isn’t going to last long. It don’t bother me,” JR said. “I [recently] interviewed Kevin Nash for my podcast and he was talking about a match he watches a lot, [Pat] Patterson and Sgt. Slaughter in a back alley brawl thing, it was called, in The Garden. And we all had watched that match, and I didn’t realize because they had me hooked from the beginning. That match is only like 10 minutes long [and] what a match those guys had!”

“So do I think that it’s possible to tell a good story in 10 minutes or less? You’re damn right it is, and the people that don’t think that really don’t understand the business. And also, I’ll give you another spoiler, you’ll see no moonsaults or probably any topés, planchas, in this match.”