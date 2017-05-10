Jim Ross On Last Night’s Jinder Mahal Vs. Randy Orton Build

– WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross posted his latest blog at JRsBarBQ.com, check out the highlights below:

Jinder Mahal’s build on last night’s SmackDown:

“Strong build continues for Jinder Mahal as he prepares to main event against Randy Orton for the WWE Title at Backlash. I am enjoying this build for multiple reasons not the least being that it is a new match with a solid story behind it. There is no reason that this match should not deliver in a big way when these two meet.

“The six man tag on SD Live delivered the way a show closing bout should and Mahal beating the champion in a tag match was timely and made sense.”

A good thing on the current WWE World title scene:

“A good thing that I see in the current WWE Title business is that several talents are being vocal about their desire to be WWE Champion. That is a storyline that should be a fixture more weeks than not on both RAW and SD Live.”

His upcoming show in Chicago:

“General Admission tickets for our Zanies show are available at ticketfly.com for only $25. Love for you to join @JeremyBorash and me in Chicagoland before @WWE Backlash and our show wil lbe over by approximately 3:30 which gives one and all plenty of time to get to the All State Arena for that night’s big event. VIP tickets for our pre show meet/greet sold out the first morning that tickets went on sale.”