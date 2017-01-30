Jim Ross On Last Night’s Owens-Reigns Match, Samoa Joe Not Being In The Rumble, More

– WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross posted his latest blog at JRsBarBQ.com discussing last night’s WWE Royal Rumble, check out the highlights below:

On the Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens match at The Royal Rumble:

“Owens and Reigns worked hard, of which I greatly respect, and had a physical brawl loaded with unforgiving props. Seems to me that WWE is perhaps positioning Reigns to become a villain and if that is true Roman Reigns can be one of the biggest stars in WWE which is always the goal no matter if one is ‘fish or fowl.’ A great, ‘heel run’ will obviously do more for Reigns to be eventually become a major fan favorite than any thing that WWE can seemingly do at this time.

“If Reigns were to defeat Undertaker at WM in Orlando, it would propel Reigns to the next level of villainy and a star would be born one has to assume.”

On Samoa Joe not appearing in The Royal Rumble:

“Samoa Joe was a frequently discussed name being in the Rumble match but my theory on that is for a talent as highly regarded as Joe, creatively, I would have wanted Joe to make his debut by winning the Rumble match and that did not seem to be on the radar. There are better places (RAW or SDLive) to introduce new talents to the main rosters than the Rumble, IMO.”