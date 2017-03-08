Jim Ross On The Roman Reigns Vs. Undertaker Match At WrestleMania 33

– WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently posted on his blog at JRsBarBQ.com, check out the highlights below:

AJ Styles and Randy Orton’s SmackDown Match:

“The broadcast was solid until the AJ-RKO match which was excellent and pushed this show up another level. Both men came to work ready to excel and they did. Orton was as good as he’s been in a while and when Randy is ‘good’ he’s damn good. AJ Styles once again proved Tuesday night why I perceive him to be the best bell to bell performer in the pro wrestling biz. Isn’t it unique how seemingly every opponent of AJ Styles has their best, WWE bouts against the Georgia Peach.”

On the Roman Reigns and Undertaker match at WrestleMania:

“Been asked frequently what I’d do for the finish of the Wrestlemania, Reigns vs Undertaker match and there are multiple ways to do this effectively. The bottom line is that coming out of the match that Roman Reigns has to be the priority so either Reigns shockingly wins via cheating after a seemingly, rugged babyface match goes awry would work for me as would Reigns losing a close one and then leaving the Undertaker laying in his yard. This match is not really about Taker but about how the Undertaker persona can advance Reigns.”

On John Cena proposing to girlfriend Nikki Bella:

“Word on the street has it that John Cena will propose to Nikki Bella at Wrestlemania on April 2. That’s the speculation and if it comes off it will be tremendously newsworthy perhaps even more than if Cena was in a higher profile bout other than the mixed tag in which he’s booked.”