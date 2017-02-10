Jim Ross On WWE Should Giving Samoa Joe A Universal Title Run

– In a recent blog entry on JRsBarBQ.com, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross says the former TNA Champion is one of his favorite talents in the wrestling business. J.R. wrote that Joe’s appearances on RAW have been impressive so far, and offered an idea of how he would creatively handle Joe’s character.

“Goldberg vs Lesnar at [WrestleMania 33] for Universal Title, Lesnar wins, Lesnar is the Champ until [he meets Samoa Joe],” Ross suggested. “Builds to a Kevin Owens versus Samoa Joe rivalry around the title that could be epic.”

“I think WWE will [get Strowman over], but much of that is up to the talent to seize this moment and focus completely on improving his fundamental, bell to bell, skill set and continuing to grasp the ‘feel’ for the business,” Ross wrote. “At times, Strowman reminds me of Big Bubba Rogers when he first burst upon the scene. Big Bubba was made to be very special thanks to Dusty Rhodes booking. I like Strowman’s chances.”