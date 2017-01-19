Jim Ross Reveals His Idea For Lesnar vs Goldberg Match At WrestleMania

– WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross posted his latest blog at JRsBarBQ.com discussing a wide variety of topics, check out the highlights below:

On the Randy Orton/Wyatt Family angle:

“Enjoying the ongoing storyline between Orton and the Wyatt clan which will likely lead to a RKO vs Bray Wrestlemania bout which will be good. I also think that there is more traction in Luke Harper than we are currently seeing.”

The expected Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg match at WrestleMania:

“I’d be surprised if Lesnar vs Goldberg at Wrestlemania isn’t for a major title to add to the personal issue of their rivalry. Lesnar is still the most fascinating talent on the WWE roster and with Heyman added into the mix it make Brock even more valuable.”

His RINGSIDE show in San Antonio during Royal Rumble weekend:

“Tickets for our next RINGSIDE with Jim Ross Show in San Antonio during Royal Rumble weekend are still available but the VIP’s are beginning to get scare. The VIP tickets to any RINGSIDE show includes a personal meet and greet, photo op, personalized signing of your swag, and early entry into the venue to insure that you get the best seats in the house. Tickets for the Sunday afternoon January 29 show are available at rivercitycomedyclub.com. VIP’s get there at noon and the doors open at 2 pm for all general admission ticket holders. “