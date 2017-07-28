Jim Ross Reveals Number of Dates He’s Scheduled to Work in WWE

This past spring, WWE decided to bring back Jim Ross, after he’d been out of the company for several years. So far, he’s only called one main roster match — Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 — since returning, however, he’s the voice of WWE’s UK show, and their women’s tournament.

During his appearance on the Sam Roberts Wrestling podcast, JR revealed that he’s contractually obligated to work 40 dates for WWE. Unfortunately, he didn’t elaborate on whether or not any of those dates will have anything to do with the main roster.