Jim Ross spoke with The AV Club and said he doesn’t think The Rock will make another in-ring appearance unless it was for a special occasion such as running for President.

“If he runs for President, he may come back for one more match to reconnect with that audience.”

On his dream match for current WWE superstars:

“I’m a different cat though, man. I’d like to see Braun Strowman – in a big build-up – against [Brock] Lesnar. I think that’d be a nice car crash.”