Jim Ross Says Charlotte Could be the Female “Hulk Hogan” in WWE

Jim Ross wrote in his new blog that Charlotte Flair has the potential to be the female version of Hulk Hogan.

“Charlotte is making amazing strides to up her game and that’s what one often gets when you combine a world class athlete with Flair DNA and seemingly an obsession to be the best ever in the game. @MsCharlotteWWE is quickly developing into the ‘Hulk Hogan’ of her gender in WWE. It’s not far fetched whatsoever to think that Charlotte will headline a major PPV some day in the future if things continue to progress.”