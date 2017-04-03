Jim Ross Signs 2-Year Contract Wiith WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross returned to the company at last night’s WrestleMania 33 to call The Undertaker’s final match against Roman Reigns. Ross spoke with FOX Sports about his WWE return and revealed that he signed a two year deal with the company.

“I signed a two-year contract (with WWE) that has a specific number of dates that I’m obligated to work, which I think is good for me. So look at it this way: I got my jersey back. I got brought back to my home team, and my opportunities back in WWE, I’m sure, will be multi-fold. They’ve got a lot of things that I can contribute (to), and I’ve been so blessed in the business that I’ve done so many different things. I’ve been an administrator and a syndicator, a marketing rep, a VP of broadcasting, a head of talent relations. But the fun part is what I did tonight.”