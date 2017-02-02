Jim Ross ‘Slobberknocker: My Life In Wrestling’ Book Release Date, Full Details

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross is set to release his “Slobberknocker: My Life In Wrestling” book via Sports Publishing on Tuesday, October 3rd. The hardcover book is listed at a guaranteed pre-sale price of $24.99.

Below is the full synopsis for the book:

There are few people who have been in the wrestling business longer than Jim Ross. And those who have made it as long as he has (half a century to be exact) probably made enemies or burned bridges. But that’s just not JR.

Known as the voice of the WWE, Slobberknocker is the story of Jim Ross’s life?probably the most notable person connected to the sport who has never wrestled. He opens up about his life growing up on a farm in Oklahoma and his discovering of wrestling to somehow getting a foot in the door to the business that started a historic career, one where he held almost every job in the business?from putting up the ring to calling matches, to finding talent, to booking programs, to handling payroll. With all those responsibilities, he’s also recognized as the man who built and nurtured a once-in-a-generation talent roster that took the WWE to new heights, including “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and The Rock to name a few. Readers will finally get the opportunity to hear never-before-told stories about the politics and personalities of all the biggest stars.

But this isn’t just a wrestling story. It’s a story about overcoming adversity and achieving your dreams. As someone who has suffered multiple bouts of Bell’s Palsy, Ross has never given up on a dream that is still going strong.

Currently the host of the podcast The Ross Report, any fan of wrestling?from the territory days to today?will be enthralled with stories from the road and behind the scenes. Slobberknocker is the first time Ross tells his story?and you don’t want to miss it!

About the Author

Jim Ross has been involved in professional wrestling for over forty years. Elected into the WWE, NWA, and National Wrestling Halls of Fame, he is known and respected throughout the wrestling world. Ross is also a New York Times bestselling author, a BBQ guru, the host of his own podcast (The Ross Report), and can be read through his columns on Fox Sports as well as his work with both CBS Sports, AXS TV, and Britain’s ITV.

Paul O’Brien is a writer from Wexford, Ireland. His self-published Blood Red Turns Dollar Green trilogy has been a bestseller in Canada, Australia, Germany, Mexico, Spain, Italy, the UK, Ireland, and the United States. Currently, Paul has two US TV pilots in development, one of which is based on his Blood Red Turns Dollar Green novels.