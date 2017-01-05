Jim Ross Thinks Jeff Jarrett Returning To TNA Is Good News, Comments Dolph Ziggler’s Heel Turn

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has posted a new blog entry over at his website where he gives his thoughts on various topics. During the blog, Ross commented on Dolph Ziggler’s heel turn and him wrestling Baron Corbin on SmackDown Live this week. Ross thought that Ziggler carried Corbin to arguably his best match on WWE TV. “If Ziggler becoming a TV villain gets Dolph moved up in the cards and more exposure then it is a great move as the talented athlete is a natural, antagonist.”

As we reported on Thursday morning, Jeff Jarrett has reached a deal with Anthem to return to TNA as an executive. Ross stated that Jarrett joining the new ownership group of Impact Wrestling is good news but did point out that Jarrett has many viable projects at play and that Jarret knows that he has his support. Ross stated that the pro wrestling business needs every viable company that it can muster to be successful and provide each other with much-needed competition and crucial, talent development. He added that the deal between Anthem and Jarrett could eventually wind up being a part of something even bigger. Ross noted that it sounds like Anthem has made some good choices early in their tenure and one of those decisions is to bring Jarrett back to the company that he founded.

Ross also talked about RAW and more. You can read the entire blog here. If you haven’t done so, you can listen to the latest episode of the Ross Report by clicking here.