Jimmy Hart Comments on Hulk Hogan’s WWE Return

WWE Hall of Famer “The Mouth of the South” Jimmy Hart was asked during an interview with Cerrito & 5 Starr if Hulk Hogan will make a return to WWE:

“You never say never on anything, I know there has been a lot of people I thought would never ever return to the WWE, but for some reason; It’s like Triple H always says ‘We’re gonna do what’s best for business.’ You never know what might happen but I know Hulk still loves the WWE and everyone up there, like me too, and I’m grateful to still be doing stuff with them and doing stuff with the Hulkster.”

