Jinder Mahal Addresses Steroid Use Speculation

Jinder Mahal looks super jacked, especially in recent weeks. That has led to speculation from fans about what he may be on to achieve that look. In a recent Instagram post, Mahal posted a response to the speculation from fans about his body. Mahal noted that he’s been tested multiple times since returning to WWE and he has never failed a wellness test.
He did not mention HGH or other PED’s that are not part of the wellness testing. Obviously, the only person that knows if he is on PED’s is Mahal but his transformation in recent months will not stop fans from asking questions.
You can see his Instagram post below.
#TBT to a few weeks ago, no idea exactly when or where… Anyone else on the roster have veins in their abs ??… And of course I'll get a hundred "steroid" or "wellness" comments …. I've been tested multiple times since coming back, and have never once in over 6 years with WWE had any issues. Follow my IG stories or my SnapChat and you can see that no one is out-training me, and no one is out-dieting me.
Here’s a photo of Jinder from August 2016
If he’s not on steroids, then he is on HGH or IGF-1, which are undetectable on a PED test. No way did he make those gains naturally, considering he was just a tall guy with not much muscle tone before.