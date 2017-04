– As noted, Jinder Mahal became the new number one contender for the WWE Championship after winning this past week’s Six-Pack Challenge.

He will face Randy Orton at Backlash on May 21.

Seen below, Jinder Mahal commented on his win:

“#tbt to Tuesday night on #SmackDownLive when I became the #1Contender to The WWE Championship. Hate it or love it, I can not be denied. I am coming for the crown. #JustAReminder #wwe”

