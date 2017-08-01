Jinder Mahal Celebrates Anniversary, SD Stars On Tonight’s Tag Match (Video)

– WWE Champion Jinder Mahal took to Instagram and posted the following photo recognizing his one year anniversary of returning to WWE:

“Exactly one year ago I made my return to @WWE … 10 months later I became WWE Champion … And one year from now I plan on still being WWE Champion … All Hail The Modern Day Maharaja … #WWE”

– Check out the following video featuring SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi, Becky Lynch, Natalya and Carmella commenting on their tag team match tonight: