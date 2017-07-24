Jinder Mahal On His Feud With Randy Orton, Khali’s Return, More

– WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal recently spoke with IndianExpress.com and teased a possible upcoming match with John Cena, check out the highlights from the interview below:

On his feud with Randy Orton:

“I put the ‘vipers’ legacy to rest. I beat a fourteen time World Champion three times in a row. Whose legacy am I going to put to rest – maybe John Cena. He has a legacy of his own, I would like love nothing more than to use his legacy as a stepping stone and cement my own legacy.”

On The Great Khali’s return to WWE:

“Not only on SmackDown live but also on the entire WWE, I run the show and call the shots. With the Great Khali behind me, I am truly unstoppable. I have a great relationship with Khali, he is like my older brother. As Indians, we stick together. He was the first person I contacted after announcing the Punjabi Prison Match. We are in contact all the time and he is one of my role models and I want to follow his footsteps. He has helped put India on the map of WWE and I hope he is happy with my performance at Battleground.”