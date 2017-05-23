Jinder Mahal On His Physical Transformation, Who’s Helped His Journey, More

– Newly crowned WWE Champion Jinder Mahal recently spoke with IndianExpress about a wide variety of topics, check out the highlights below:

His major physical transformation:

“The physical transformation had started before I came back to WWE. Two months before I resigned with WWE I decided just out of nowhere that I will start dieting, to work on my body and train harder. I started focusing more. Two months later WWE called me back to resign. That was not a co-incidence but the universe telling me that I am ready.”

“From there on I improved my physique and I have improved my body every single week. A major part of it is the diet. I don’t eat any junk food. I eat every two hours to balance my diet. I drink protein shakes when I travel. That is how I maintain myself and I exercise six days a week.”

On his uncle and others helping him:

“He taught me a lot with all his experience. A lot of other guys helped along the way; Vince McMahon has helped me tremendously. The Big Show and Mark Henry and even John Cena helped me along my journey. I want to repay their faith and hopefully this is first of the many WWE titles to come.”

