Jinder Mahal On His Relationship With Vince McMahon, Losing Confidence, More

– Newly crowned WWE Champion Jinder Mahal recently spoke with FOX Sports about a wide variety of wrestling topics, check out the highlights below:

Vince McMahon’s reaction and advice after winning the title:

“He was very happy, shook my hand. He was standing up when I came back through Gorilla. I get a lot of advice from Vince. I believe he’s a genius, so a lot of promos and everything… the last couple weeks after a match or a promo, Vince is the first person that I come to talk to. He was very happy, he could see that I was improving, and Vince is one of those guys… if you care, he cares about you. I have a great relationship with Vince now, which is one of those things I never had before, because I would kind of avoid him. But now I come back and Vince is the first person that I see every week.”

His response to Triple H saying in an interview back in April that when you returned to WWE in 2016, you were a “man as opposed to a kid trying to make it in the business.”

“He is right. I was 23, I was right out of college, and then I debuted, I was on the SmackDown roster when I was 24. So it was a little bit too much too soon. I’ll be the first to admit that I wasn’t quite ready for the responsibility inside the ring and outside the ring. I got sidetracked.

“Now, looking back, being released was one of the best things that ever happened to me because I developed so much as a performer and as a person outside the ring. Inside of the ring, I got my confidence back. I had lost my confidence just working short matches, losing in like three minutes. I had to wrestle in these 20-minute long matches, main-event style matches, and I got my confidence back. So that was very important.”