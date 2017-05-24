Jinder Mahal Talks Earning Respect From Fans, New “American Dream”, More

– WWE Champion Jinder Mahal recently spoke woth Josh Barnett for USA Today’s “For The Win” section this week, check out the highlights below:

On earning the respect of WWE fans:

“I see Randy and A.J. Styles (as opponents), but I’m hoping for Cena when he gets back (from hiatus). I know some people don’t see me as championship material. I haven’t fully gotten their confidence. Beating someone like Cena would solidify me in their eyes as champion.”

Not referring to himself as the new “American Dream”:

“Nobody told me to say that and nobody told me not to say it. It was just how I felt. I am the new American Dream because I have worked so hard to get to where I am. Many people don’t give me the credit I deserve. No one in WWE is out-dieting me, no one is out-training me. It shouldn’t be a surprise that I’m the WWE champion. Simply put, I am working the hardest.

“I could say that again. It’s something I just believe. I enjoy being Talking Smack. It’s an open forum. But literally not one person said, don’t say that again.”