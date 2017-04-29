More on Jinder Mahal’s Push, WWE Tryouts in Dubai

WWE was pressured by Impact Wrestling to push Jinder Mahal as a main eventer sooner than the company wanted. Once WWE officials learned that Impact secured a local TV deal in India and was going to use local talent, they held tryouts in Dubai and recruited talent from Khali’s wrestling school before Impact has a chance.

Standout talent from the tryouts include Shanky Singh, who is 7-foot tall and Moustafa “Mo” Ismail, who had 31-inch biceps but is said to have lost a lot of weight and tone done his muscles.