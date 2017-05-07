Is Jinder’s Push For Real?

Jinder Mahal is the # 1 Contender to the WWE Championship.

Really.

What if after Backlash we are saying Jinder Mahal is the new WWE Champion? Okay, let’s be honest, no one is expecting Jinder to win. He shouldn’t win. Right?

No way would I put money on it, but there are a few things working in Jinder’s favor. One reason for his emergence is the new WWE deal over in India. They need a star fans over there can get behind. A credible star. Even if he’s a heel. Another reason is Jinder himself. I’m not going to speculate on how his body looks and if it’s natural or not. They have testing for this and as I write this he has not failed a test and we have to be fair and take him at his word that he is out working and out dieting the entire roster. So that means Jinder has focused on his career and look like never before, hopefully has improved in the ring, and the WWE has taken notice and given him a chance.

On the other side Randy Orton is stale. His feud with Bray Wyatt fell flat. His babyface championship run is less than interesting, and we all know he wants to be a heel. To his credit, as far as I know, Orton has never had a problem putting someone over, also working in Jinder’s favor.

The third part of this situation is the former Bollywood Boys and newly renamed Singh Brothers. They are now part of a stable with Jinder as their leader. Orton can save face (no pun intended) if the Singh Brothers help Jinder cheat to win the championship. Orton can go into chase mode and maybe gain some momentum as a fan favorite again.

AJ Styles is getting mixed up in the US title with Kevin Owens. I don’t believe this to be a one-off feud. We all assume Orton and AJ will happen with Orton as champion. But it looks like that will be at Summerslam, which is over 3 months away. If Orton beats Jinder, who is next? A Jinder rematch? It actually makes more sense to give India their star as champion. Have Orton regain it in time for his feud with AJ. Then Jinder can settle in nicely as a mid to upper mid carder, which would be a big step up from where he was just a few weeks ago. Maybe he can take the US title off AJ if he beats KO for it.

Even though I’m saying all this I’m still expecting Orton to win at Backlash. Maybe they drag out the feud somehow until AJ is done with Owens. Maybe AJ isn’t next in line like we all assume. We’ll just have to see how this plays out, just don’t be shocked if they pull the trigger with Jinder.

Surprised? Sure.

Shocked? Nope.