Joe Koff Shoots Down Reports Of WWE Possibly Buying ROH, Comments On The Hardys

Joe Koff, Chief Operating Officer of Ring of Honor, recently spoke with The Baltimore Sun about various topics. Last month, there were reports of WWE potentially buying Ring of Honor. When asked about it, Koff said that it was not a story and it wasn’t a story when it came out despite people wanting to make it a story out of nothing. “I’m very open in conversations with very many different wrestling promotions. And I think sometimes because I don’t share a lot of stuff, we’re very private about what we do. I think it raises speculation. I think this thing with the WWE really started because we were in conversations about content for Kevin Owens’ DVD.” He added that there was a lot of back and forth between the two companies and he thinks that was the seed that drove that story.

When asked about The Hardys being in ROH for a short time, he said that it was flattering and humbling that they wanted to be part of the promotion. He noted that he has a ton of respect for The Hardys, The Young Bucks and everyone else on the ROH roster. “They understand that we wrestle for the fans and it’s still about bringing an experience to the fans they can’t get elsewhere and doing it in a surprising nature. One of the things that Ring of Honor does really well, and I hope to always get better at it, is the element of surprise when it comes to our shows. In this internet world, everyone is second-guessing, everyone thinks they know the answer.” He added that to able to still surprise the way that they do says a lot about the company and their ability to keep our business inside the organization.

