John Cena Compares Himself to Tom Brady “We Run Parallel Lives”

– Seen below, TMZ Sports caught up with John Cena and asked him about the NFL’s New England Patriots and more.

During the video, Cena mentioned how the Patriots always do well, despite facing adversity. Cena also said he and quarterback Tom Brady “run parallel lives.”

Cena says he’s confident that the Patriots will beat the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl 51.

Check out the video below: