John Cena On Fan Reaction To His Proposal At WrestleMania 33

– WWE Superstar John Cena recently participated in a interview with FOX News to help promote his upcoming movie ‘The Wall,’ check out the highlights below:

On Nikki Bella’s response to his proposal at WrestleMania:

“That was the most nervous I have ever been in my entire life and not only was I worried about her response but I was worried about the reaction of the 75,000 people of the Camping World Stadium. I didn’t know that they would react in such a positive way, and I’m forever indebted to our fans for being able to allow me to celebrate the greatest moment of my life.”

If he really thought fans would boo:

“If you watch WWE programming, sometimes they like me, sometimes they don’t. Our audience has an interesting way of letting you know how they feel. When you are genuine, you take a genuine risk.”