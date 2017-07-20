John Cena On His Future: “I Know My Days Are Numbered”

– Long-time WWE Superstar John Cena recently spoke with Complex about a wide variety of topics including that his days in the ring are numbered, check out the highlight below;

“The reason that I wanted to be a free agent and the reason they kind of granted my request is because I don’t know if I’ll be available for Smackdown specific only or Raw specific only, and I also know that my days are numbered,” Cena told Complex. “I just turned 40 in April and we have so many young and talented performers, I don’t know how many years I have left. So in the time I have left, I’m gonna do what I can to dedicate to this company I just want to be able to do it the most time that I possibly can.”

Cena has been the face of WWE for the last 12 years but has slowly scaled back on his commitments over the years in order to pursue outside opportunities.

He will battke against Rusev in a Flag Match at WWE Battleground this Sunday in Philadelphia.