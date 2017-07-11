John Cena Goes Undercover On Social Media

– WWE Superstar John Cena recently went undercover for GQ to help promote American Grit, check out the highlights and video below:

Why is John Cena the highest paid wrestler in the WWE?

“That’s false. I think the question here is…why isn’t John Cena the highest paid wrestler in the WWE?”

Why does John Cena never turn heel?

“Oftentimes, I run out onto our well-produced stage to thunderous boos, and my theme song has been remixed by the audience many times. And I quote, “John Cena sucks.” Soooo, I turned heel, you missed it. It happened… just about ten years ago.”

