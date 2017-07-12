John Cena on Why He’s Never Been More Motivated to be WWE’s Top Guy

During this week’s edition of Talking Smack — SmackDown Live’s post-show — John Cena explained to Shane McMahon why he’s never been more motivated to be the top guy in WWE.

“I know that there’s a sunset on the horizon. I’m very self-aware of what’s going on. I’m not saying I can’t hang anymore. As a matter of fact, I know that every day gone is another day closer, so I’m gonna make the most out of every day. And that’s dangerous to those guys out there. That’s dangerous to those guys who try to coast to the next week, or don’t give their all every single time they step in the ring. I have always left it all on the canvas, but now, as I can see the sunset, I’m driven even more so to let every single person know that I still belong, I still can go, and I will still be the best.”

Cena is scheduled to take on Rusev in a flag match at the upcoming Battleground show on July 23, and believe it or not, Cena might end up losing to Rusev, as the former 16-time World Heavyweight Champion doesn’t have to be pinned to lose. Furthermore, at the moment, Rusev needs the win far more than John Cena does.