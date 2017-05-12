John Cena Hints to Match With Roman Reigns

John Cena teased a possible match with Roman Reigns in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

“Roman is in the trenches every night and he’s performing at an elite level with a champion caliber attitude. His performance and the response that he gets from certain audiences is indicative of an elite-level performer. He’s doing what I did in 2006, 2007, and 2008. He has all the justification in the world in saying it’s his yard. I’ve made a career of shutting the mouths of people who’ve made that claim that WWE was their yard. I very, very much look forward to the day we put that to the test.”