John Cena Hypes American Grit, Finn Balor Praises RAW Star (Photo)

– WWE Superstar John Cena took to Twitter to help promote his popular television show American Grit. As noted, Cena is scheduled to take on Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown Live next week, the winner will face Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam for the WWE Championship.

– According to Cagematch.net, Curt Hawkins has lost his last 100 WWE matches, dating back to November 9, 2016. Finn Balor took to Twitter and posted the following photo and “congratulations” to Hawkins.