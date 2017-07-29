John Cena Hypes American Grit, Finn Balor Praises RAW Star (Photo)

– WWE Superstar John Cena took to Twitter to help promote his popular television show American Grit. As noted, Cena is scheduled to take on Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown Live next week, the winner will face Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam for the WWE Championship.
Only one episode until the season finale of @AmericanGritFOX. Who will ring out? #FindYourGrit #NGU pic.twitter.com/fUVUSCLlyl
— John Cena (@JohnCena) July 29, 2017
– According to Cagematch.net, Curt Hawkins has lost his last 100 WWE matches, dating back to November 9, 2016. Finn Balor took to Twitter and posted the following photo and “congratulations” to Hawkins.
Congratulations to @TheCurtHawkins on his 100 match loosing streak pic.twitter.com/0uhpGeLE3s
— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) July 29, 2017