John Cena Joining Raw Soon?, The Rock Backstage At UFC 214 (Photos)

– It appears current WWE free agent John Cena is being advertised for the upcoming Raw exclusive WWE No Mercy Pay-Per-View at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, September 24th. This would be Cena’s first Raw brand PPV since last year.

Brock Lesnar is also advertised for this event.

– Check out the following photos of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appearing backstage at UFC 214 last night in Anaheim.