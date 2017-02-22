John Cena Magazine Cover, Sasha Banks PC Training Video, Chris Jericho Returns To Live Event (Photo)

– Seen below, WWE Superstar John Cena will grace his 4th Muscle & Fitness magazine cover, the issue will be available to fans on newsstands Monday, February 27th.

You CAN see @JohnCena grace the cover of @muscle_fitness for the FOURTH time, on newsstands next Monday, Feb. 27! https://t.co/eHpN9AZSDW pic.twitter.com/ETb7jq2WGy — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2017

– WWE posted the following video of WWE Superstar Sasha Banks training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Want to work out like a BOSS? Here's what @SashaBanksWWE does on her average visit to the @WWEPerformCtr! pic.twitter.com/FTdzg4Z393 — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2017

– Jericho appeared at today’s live event in Düsseldorf, Germany, he cut a promo while walking with a crutch and wearing a neck brace. He said that he would get back at Owens for betraying him.

Check out photos of Jericho below:

Chris Jericho retornou a WWE hoje em um live event na Alemanha pic.twitter.com/FHOLXbflhm — WWE Depre (@WWEdepre) February 22, 2017