John Cena Magazine Cover, Sasha Banks PC Training Video, Chris Jericho Returns To Live Event (Photo)

– Seen below, WWE Superstar John Cena will grace his 4th Muscle & Fitness magazine cover, the issue will be available to fans on newsstands Monday, February 27th.

– WWE posted the following video of WWE Superstar Sasha Banks training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

– Jericho appeared at today’s live event in Düsseldorf, Germany, he cut a promo while walking with a crutch and wearing a neck brace. He said that he would get back at Owens for betraying him.

Check out photos of Jericho below: