– John Cena will be on ‘The View’ this Monday morning alongside his mother, Carol. Cena will be promoting Hefty’s NEW #UltraStrongMom campaign. Cena and his mother will appear during the 11a.m. hour.

Cena has partnered with Hefty and has since been featured in multiple Hefty commercials.

According to PWInsider.com is reporting SummerSlam is once again expected to be a four hour event, likely with a 2 hour Kickoff pre-show.