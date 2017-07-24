John Cena And Roman Reigns Are Already Building Up Their WrestleMania Match

On Sunday, Raw superstar Roman Reigns commented on the dead crowd in Philadelphia during the Battleground show, and the tweet didn’t go unnoticed by SmackDown’s John Cena.

Told yall I'm The Big Fight. Heard Philly was a little quiet tonight, better bring their best when we return!! #Raw #MyYard #B2R https://t.co/dETfoN2sXe — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 24, 2017

Pride…always comes before the fall.Don't get too far ahead of yourself young man.But if U want a BigFight careful what u wish for… #RAW https://t.co/oPOTH5gVx2 — John Cena (@JohnCena) July 24, 2017

Real tough guy on Twitter. If u want it, you know the way to MY Yard. #Raw https://t.co/UUSRaQnMVB — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 24, 2017

WWE clearly wants to do a Cena vs. Reigns match, and rumor has it that it’s going to take place at WrestleMania 34, which makes sense.