John Cena And Roman Reigns Are Already Building Up Their WrestleMania Match

By
Aaron Sass
-
0

On Sunday, Raw superstar Roman Reigns commented on the dead crowd in Philadelphia during the Battleground show, and the tweet didn’t go unnoticed by SmackDown’s John Cena.

WWE clearly wants to do a Cena vs. Reigns match, and rumor has it that it’s going to take place at WrestleMania 34, which makes sense.

