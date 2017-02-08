John Cena Says He And AJ Styles Are Competing On Another Level

– 16-time World Champion John Cena recently participated in last might’s Talking Smack segment to promote this Sunday’s Elimination Chamber. As noted, Cena will defend his WWE Championship in the Elimination Chamber against AJ Styles, Bray Wyatt, Baron Corbin, The Miz and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose.

Cena admitted on Talking Smack that Styles is the one person that he is looking out for this Sunday, mentioning that Styles if “firing on all cylinders.”

“I think everybody else just isn’t where we’re at,” Cena said. “Internet, rejoice over that one and go nuts. I think AJ and I are just in a groove, like that Michael Jordan zone where the rim is just a big ol’ bucket and you can hit anything.”