John Cena Joins Transformers “Bumblebee” Spinoff

William Baker
– According to The Hollywood Reporter, John Cena will be part of the upcoming “Bumblebee” Transformers spinoff movie.

The movie is set in 1987 and focuses on the yellow & black Bumblebee finding refuge in a small California beach town. The film will be the first spinoff in what Paramount hopes will be a Transformers Cinematic Universe, which would include prequels and other offshoots.

The film is produced by Michael Bay and Lorenzo di Bonaventura and expected to hit theaters on December 21st, 2018.

