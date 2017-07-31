John Cena Joins Transformers “Bumblebee” Spinoff

– According to The Hollywood Reporter, John Cena will be part of the upcoming “Bumblebee” Transformers spinoff movie.

The movie is set in 1987 and focuses on the yellow & black Bumblebee finding refuge in a small California beach town. The film will be the first spinoff in what Paramount hopes will be a Transformers Cinematic Universe, which would include prequels and other offshoots.

The film is produced by Michael Bay and Lorenzo di Bonaventura and expected to hit theaters on December 21st, 2018.