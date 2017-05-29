John Cena On The Success Of WWE NXT, Wanting To Work At WWE’s PC

– WWE Superstar John Cena was recently joined the Playback Podcast for an interview and spoke about a wide variety of topics, check out the highlights below:

On Triple H establishing NXT:

“What Triple H has done with NXT is literally creating another functioning brand for the company. That is awesome! Like, I tell him all the time. I’m fascinated by the growth and development. It’s amazing to see them run two functional brands now we legit have a third that we can set up in a town for one of our big four pay-per-views and sell out five days in a row. That’s unheard of in the ticket-tearing business. That’s unheard of.”

On contributing at WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

“I would love to do something like that and I don’t even mean in that major of a capacity. I live very close to the [WWE] Performance Center in Orlando [Florida]. I would love to just go there everyday and give advice. I love going to the Performance Center every once in a while and just giving a way left field look of, ‘I know you’re being told this by your coaches, I’ll drop, like, some weird fortune cookie moments on them and just about-face and leave and everyone’s scratching their heads going, ‘what happened?’. I like that too, man. You don’t have to be in charge of creativity to be around the creativity. I just love the creativity of the [pro wrestling] business.”

Check out the podcast below: