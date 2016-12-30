John Cena Takes A Shot At Roman Reigns Over Merchandise Check Comment

A fan uploaded a video of Kevin Owens talking to a fan at ringside while having Roman Reigns in a headlock during their match at Wednesday’s event in Brooklyn, NY. Owens was talking trash to the fan and brought up how much he made in royalties and his earnings.

Reigns responded to the video and stated that he was laughing during the moment because of Owens’ merchandise check. He claimed that he made more than Owens when he was teaming with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. John Cena saw Reigns’ tweet and wrote, “While @WWERomanReigns was making fun of what people earn I was at @GeorgiaTechFB to #EarnTheDay #recognize.”

You can see their tweets here:

I was laughing, at KO's merch check!!😂 I made more splitting with The Shield. Imagine what it is now! 🤑 #AhYessir https://t.co/O4xvSjjssE — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 30, 2016